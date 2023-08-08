Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Aug 2023

Police investigate suspected arson attack on Deeside CCTV camera

A suspected arson attack on a lamp post-mounted CCTV camera in Deeside has prompted a police investigation. ‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze just before 2.20 am on Sunday, August 6th, on Green Lane, Shotton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

PCSO Tom Maddocks appealed for information through the North Wales Community Alert Page, urging anyone who knows anything about the arson, the individuals involved, or the reason behind the act, to come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We received a report from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service at 2.17 am on Sunday, August 6th, that a CCTV camera on Green Lane, Shotton was on fire.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The fire is suspected to have been a deliberate ignition, and our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, quoting reference 23000717057.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A CCTV camera remains in place on Green Lane however heavy scorch marks can be seen on the lamp post where the equipment is mounted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire has seen significant investment in CCTV over the past few years, resulting in a marked increase in incident detection rates, states the Flintshire Council website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It goes on to say: “Flintshire Council surveys of public opinion show significant support for the use of CCTV within towns and communities, with a high percentage of people indicating a desire for CCTV within their communities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Data from North Wales Police reveals that the implementation of the CCTV scheme in Flintshire has led to a considerable reduction in incidents of crime and disorder. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The digital video recorders used provide high-quality images, aiding the police in identifying offenders quickly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the website crimestoppers-uk.org. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

