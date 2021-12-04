Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th Dec 2021

Police incident which saw helicopters and lifeboats scrambled to Talacre on Friday night came to “safe conclusion”

A ‘police incident’ which saw helicopters, lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams scrambled to Talacre on Friday night came to a “safe conclusion.”

There were reports of a large emergency service operation taking place within the Point of Ayr Nature Reserve which backs on to car parks and the Lighthouse Pub.

The Hawarden based police helicopter and a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were spotted circling overhead.

Two RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl were launched just before 10pm they were joined by the RNLI hovercraft from Hoylake.

Police, ambulance and a North Wales Fire and Rescue ‘Swift Water Team’ were also at the scene.

The Coastguard helicopter left the area at around 11.45pm, the RNLI lifeboats and hovercraft remained close by for a while longer.

In an update this morning, Flint Coastguard has said its officers were “tasked to assist North Wales Police with an incident near Talacre beach last night.”

Tristan Rochfort, Deputy Station Officer at Flint Coastguard said, “alongside us, there were colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard, Rescue 936 Coastguard Helicopter, both Rhyl Lifeboats, Hoylake Hovercraft, NPAS Helicopter, North West Ambulance, HART, North Wales Fire and Rescue Swift Water Team.”

“The incident came to a safe conclusion.” He added.

Further details are expected to be released later today.



