Posted: Thu 24th Mar 2022

Police in Flintshire issue appeals to find two wanted men

Police in Flintshire have issued two appeals to find wanted men.

North Flintshire Neighborhood Police Team have posted the appeals on social media this afternoon, Thursday, March 24.

The first is for a Christopher Michael Jones.

The 36-year-old has links to the Greenfield, Rhyl, Abergele, Colwyn Bay, and Chester areas and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information relating to this man.”

“Christopher Michael Jones, 36, has links to the Greenfield, Rhyl, Abergele, Colwyn Bay, and Chester areas.”

“A warrant has been issued for his arrest following a breach of a court order.”

Any sightings or details on his whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/swb4h or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000202419.”

The second appeal is for Tadas Kuslevicius who has links to Shotton and Garden City.

Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information relating to this man.”

“Tadas Kuslevicius, 32, has links to Shotton and Garden City, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.”

“Any sightings can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/oncQf or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000064294.”



