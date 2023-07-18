Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Jul 2023

Police hunt masked youths who threatened quad bike owner in attempted robbery

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an investigation into an attempted robbery of a quad bike, which took place in Deeside Lane, Sealand, yesterday evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At approximately 5.50pm on Monday, July 17th, police were alerted to the attempted theft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two masked youths, dressed in balaclavas and black helmets, reportedly threatened the owner with a bladed object before fleeing the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police were quickly on the scene, aided by the dog unit, drones, and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in an extensive search for the suspects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The NPAS helicopter was spotted hover low in a field by the side of Foxes Lane. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Phot: Darren Curtiss] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police were also seen at the side of the A494 River Dee crossing and armed officers were also reported to be at the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire North Acting Inspector, Simon Williams, stated that the investigation is still in its early stages and that work is ongoing to identify the individuals responsible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He sought to reassure the local community, stating, “We believe this to be an isolated incident, and no other reports of this nature have been highlighted to us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Police is appealing to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has relevant information, is urged to get in touch via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, using reference number A112724. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Free After Three’ sweetener as Flintshire parking and garden waste fees to go up
  • Residents demand better access for people with disabilities and young families in Flintshire’s loo review
  • Broughton set to welcome North Wales’ first Lush store on Friday

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Free After Three’ sweetener as Flintshire parking and garden waste fees to go up

    News

    Residents demand better access for people with disabilities and young families in Flintshire’s loo review

    News

    Broughton set to welcome North Wales’ first Lush store on Friday

    News

    Deeside’s full-time night shift at risk as fire service consults on future of emergency cover

    News

    Holiday Exodus: Wales and England brace for whopping 12.6m getaway trips this weekend

    News

    Chester Zoo set to branch out with new retail outlet at Chester Market

    News

    UK Government proposes bold measures to improve lives of disabled people

    News

    Artist workshops encourage Flintshire students’ creativity

    News

    Police call on public to shop those riding round Westminster Crescent on dirt bikes

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn