Police give update on incident in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday which saw armed officer deployed

North Wales Police have released more details following an incident in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday which saw armed officers deployed.

Armed police along with dog and drone units were scrambled following reports that a man was seen carrying a firearm on Golftyn Lane.

A stretch of around 250m of the B5129 was closed off for several hours while police dealt with the incident.

During the course of the afternoon, a male was taken into custody by police, he has since been bailed.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Shortly after 1.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 19th) we received a report that a man was seen carrying a firearm on Golftyn Lane in Connah’s Quay.”

“Armed officers attended the scene, and a man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.”

“The weapon was seized, and the man was later bailed pending further enquiries.”

“We understand the presence of armed officers will have been alarming, but this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

