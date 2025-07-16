Police dog PD Tag tracks suspect after Garden City chase

A Cheshire and North Wales Police Alliance dog played a crucial role in tracking and arresting a man following a high-speed motorcycle pursuit through Garden City and Ewloe on Tuesday night, 15th July.

After officers from the Armed Alliance Unit spotted a Suzuki motorcycle with rider and pillion passenger near Sealand shortly after 11pm, the bike sped off along Foxes Lane with police lights and sirens activated.

The pursuit continued at speed onto Welsh Road, through Garden City, and towards Queensferry.

Police used a stinger device in Ewloe to stop the motorcycle, but both rider and passenger ran onto Gladstone playing fields in Hawarden.

The rider was tracked by an officer and PD Tag in nearby woodland and subsequently arrested.

The man is suspected of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop.

He remains in police custody.

The pillion passenger remains outstanding; however, police enquiries are underway to locate him/her.

The motorcycle has been seized.

Sergeant Danielle Ashley said: “Those who ride or drive their vehicles on our roads in a dangerous manner not only risk the safety and lives of other road users but also risk their own lives.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will use all the tools and resources at our disposal to ensure it is stopped before anybody is hurt, or worse, killed.

“Last night’s arrest is yet another example of the joint work that is underway to deter and stop the minority who use their motorcycles in an anti-social manner, an issue which we know concerns many in our communities.

“Thankfully, no members of the public were injured during this incident, however the rider clearly showed a complete disregard for the safety of other motorists by riding at speed, contravening a red light and failing to give way.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact North Wales Police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000583930. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

