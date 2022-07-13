Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Jul 2022

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to an incident in Shotton on Sunday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have said “enquiries are ongoing” into an incident that happened in Shotton on Sunday.

A large number of police vehicles descended on Chevrons Road at around 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

A section of the road close to the junction was cordoned off by police with members of the public prevented from walking past.

The ambulance service said they dispatched a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and air ambulance to the scene.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident which involved an elderly woman, they have since been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two people arrested in connection with an incident involving an elderly woman on Chevrons Road, Shotton, on Sunday July 10th, have been released on police bail.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000489427.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Frustration as receives lowest share of EU replacement fund in North Wales

News

36°C in Flintshire on Tuesday “looks excessive but not impossible” says BBC weatherman Derek Brockway

News

Fresh rail strike set to take place later this month

News

Chicago Bears to bring coaching clinic to Deeside next week

News

Young Theatr Clwyd actors visit hospital for special outside performance

News

Met Office Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire extended a further 24 hours

News

Deeside transport worker geared up for sixty million steps challenge

News

Sexual harassment in schools so common it’s become “normalised”, new report reveals

News

University trip inspires talented Holywell students to study science

News





Read 401,902 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn