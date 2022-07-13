Police continue to appeal for witnesses to an incident in Shotton on Sunday

North Wales Police have said “enquiries are ongoing” into an incident that happened in Shotton on Sunday.

A large number of police vehicles descended on Chevrons Road at around 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

A section of the road close to the junction was cordoned off by police with members of the public prevented from walking past.

The ambulance service said they dispatched a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and air ambulance to the scene.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident which involved an elderly woman, they have since been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two people arrested in connection with an incident involving an elderly woman on Chevrons Road, Shotton, on Sunday July 10th, have been released on police bail.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000489427.”