Police confirm person died at scene of railway track incident in Shotton
Police have confirmed that a person has died following an incident on the railway tracks near Shotton Lower Level station on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene, including paramedics who sadly pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Train services between Shotton and Rhyl were halted for around four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they had received a call at approximately 4.17pm and had sent one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance, and one Advanced Paramedic Practitioner to the scene.
In a statement, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Shotton at 4.15pm on 25 April following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”
“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Rail services resumed later in the evening once the incident had been dealt with.
