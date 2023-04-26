Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Apr 2023

Police confirm person died at scene of railway track incident in Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have confirmed that a person has died following an incident on the railway tracks near Shotton Lower Level station on Tuesday afternoon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emergency services were called to the scene, including paramedics who sadly pronounced the person dead at the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Train services between Shotton and Rhyl were halted for around four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A large number of emergency service vehicles were seen on Alexandria Street in Shotton  – Photo: Annmarie Swindon

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they had received a call at approximately 4.17pm and had sent one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance, and one Advanced Paramedic Practitioner to the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Shotton at 4.15pm on 25 April following reports of a casualty on the tracks.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rail services resumed later in the evening once the incident had been dealt with. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Chester Zoo to debut UK’s first ‘out of water’ shark exhibit
  • Prepayment meter customers urged to redeem energy bill support before the deadline
  • Act FAST campaign launches to raise stroke awareness and save lives in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Zoo to debut UK’s first ‘out of water’ shark exhibit

    News

    Prepayment meter customers urged to redeem energy bill support before the deadline

    News

    Act FAST campaign launches to raise stroke awareness and save lives in Wales

    News

    Former MP from Flintshire shares forced adoption heartbreak as Wales says sorry

    News

    Sport Wales seeks input from clubs on environmental sustainability efforts

    News

    Energy companies holding onto credit of more than 16 million UK households

    News

    Update: Railway lines between Shotton and Rhyl reopen

    News

    New councillor group formed to combat Flintshire school parking problems

    News

    Flintshire’s homelessness crisis fuelled by cost of living pressure

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn