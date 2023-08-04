Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire

North Wales Police have confirmed the body of a man found on Rhoscolyn Beach on Wednesday, August 2nd, as Gareth Bowen, a 46-year-old from the Broughton area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr. Bowen was reported to have been tragically swept into the sea from rocks in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, shortly after 7 pm on Saturday, July 29th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident led to an extensive search operation by emergency services, with the community joining efforts in a bid to find him. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The authorities continue to work closely with the Coroner, and Mr Bowen’s family has been informed of the sad discovery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson, speaking on behalf of North Wales Police, stated: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

