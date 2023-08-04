Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire
North Wales Police have confirmed the body of a man found on Rhoscolyn Beach on Wednesday, August 2nd, as Gareth Bowen, a 46-year-old from the Broughton area.
Mr. Bowen was reported to have been tragically swept into the sea from rocks in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, shortly after 7 pm on Saturday, July 29th.
The incident led to an extensive search operation by emergency services, with the community joining efforts in a bid to find him.
The authorities continue to work closely with the Coroner, and Mr Bowen’s family has been informed of the sad discovery.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson, speaking on behalf of North Wales Police, stated: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time."
