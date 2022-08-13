Police close main road between Hawarden and Broughton following a collision

The main road between Hawarden and Broughton was closed earlier today (Saturday, August 13) following a road traffic collision.

The B5125 between the Manor Lane roundabout and Rake Lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

An air ambulance was spotted landing close to the scene at around 11am.

At the time North Wales Police said on social media. “due to an rtc (road traffic collision) the following road is closed.”

“Hawarden B5125 Raikes Lane to Hawarden roundabout for Manor Lane and Hawarden Park.”

“Please avoid the area if possible thank.”

The road has since reopened.

Police have not released any details about the incident as yet.

