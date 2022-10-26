Police circulate image of van and tell Flintshire farmers to be aware after suspicious activity reported

Rural crime police have circulated an image of a van this morning after suspicious activity was reported around farms in Flintshire.

A Black Toyota Hilux has also been seen visiting farms in the region, police have urged farmers to be aware.

The van was reportedly seen at properties in Moel y Crio, and Rhosesmor on Tuesday.

A post on the Halkyn Mountain Facebook Page states: “Single man of Irish decent, looking around sheds and outbuildings with a view to selling equipment.”

“This suspicious activity has been logged with the police, and we have been asked to make neighbouring properties aware.”

North Wales Rural Crime Team posted on social media: “Can Farmers please be aware of the attached Irish registered van & also a Black Toyota Hilux that have been visiting farms in Wrexham and Flintshire.”

“The vehicles have been witnessed driving onto farms & offering to sell farm equipment.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

