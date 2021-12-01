Police ask for help identifying a small black van involved in an incident in Hawarden

Police have asked the public for help identifying a small black van involved in an incident in Hawarden on Tuesday.

Officers haven’t disclosed the nature of the incident which took place at the junction of Ash Lane and Crosstree Lane at 3pm.

They have asked motorists in the area at the time to check any dashcam footage in order to help them get the registration number of the van.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Police are looking into an incident on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at approximately 3pm on the junction of Ash Lane and Crosstree Lane, Hawarden.”

“The incident involved a small black van with two males occupying the front seats.”

“Police would be interested in speaking to the driver and passenger of the van.”

“The purpose of this post is to appeal to any motorists passing by that location at that time, to check any dashcam footage to identify the vehicle registration.”

Information can be passed to police via the 101 number or by direct message on their Facebook page: NWP North Flintshire.