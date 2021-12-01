Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Dec 2021

Police ask for help identifying a small black van involved in an incident in Hawarden

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have asked the public for help identifying a small black van involved in an incident in Hawarden on Tuesday.

Officers haven’t disclosed the nature of the incident which took place at the junction of Ash Lane and Crosstree Lane at 3pm.

They have asked motorists in the area at the time to check any dashcam footage in order to help them get the registration number of the van.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Police are looking into an incident on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at approximately 3pm on the junction of Ash Lane and Crosstree Lane, Hawarden.”

“The incident involved a small black van with two males occupying the front seats.”

“Police would be interested in speaking to the driver and passenger of the van.”

“The purpose of this post is to appeal to any motorists passing by that location at that time, to check any dashcam footage to identify the vehicle registration.”

Information can be passed to police via the 101 number or by direct message on their Facebook page: NWP North Flintshire. 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Christmas anti-drink and drug drive campaign launched by Wales’ four forces

News

New paper mill plans submitted in bid to bring hundreds of jobs to Deeside

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads backing for Shelter Cymru’s #NoHomeKit campaign

News

New Tim Hortons drive-thru to give first Broughton customer a year’s supply of drinks on opening day

News

Politicians praise Ysgol Golftyn pupils work on understanding climate change

News

Welsh Youth Parliament results announced: Alyn and Deeside – Leaola Roberts-Biggs, Delyn – Laura Green

News

Co-operation agreement signed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru marking the start of three year partnership

News

Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in parts of Flintshire on Thursday morning

News

Flint based wet wipe manufacturer heading towards plastic-free future

News





Read 481,154 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn