Police arrest driver after young boy struck by a car in Shotton on Saturday evening

Police arrested a female driver following a collision with a young boy in Shotton on Saturday evening.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm on Chester Road West.

The woman allegedly drove off from the scene and was later stopped in Connah’s Quay.

Police arrested her on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of drugs and failing to stop.

The road between the Central Hotel and the Clwyd Hotel was closed by police for several hours following the collision.

It’s understood police took the boy and his mum to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians, including a child, on Chester Road West, Shotton, at 8.30pm on Saturday.”

“A woman was later stopped nearby and arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving while under the influence of drugs.”

“She has since been released under investigation pending further investigations.”

“The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

“Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 or live webchat quoting ref Z103153.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Chester Road West in Shotton after an emergency call at 8.30pm on Saturday 17 July where we assessed a patient and spoke to colleagues in the police who took the patient to Countess of Chester Hospital.”