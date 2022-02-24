Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 24th Feb

Police appeal for witnesses following altercation between occupants of two vehicles in Chester

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Chester.

The incident happened at 7.40am this morning (Thursday 24 February), a van and a car were travelling along Liverpool Road toward Morrisons.

As they approached Total Fitness there was an argument between a man from the car and a man from the van.

Detective Inspector Danielle Knox said: “The road was very busy at the time and people will have likely seen the incident unfold.”

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed it or has captured dash cam footage to contact us to assist us with our investigation.”

Four men aged 28, 23, 29 and 40 have been arrested as part of these enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML 1209023.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111



