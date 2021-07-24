Police appeal witnesses following assault in Flint in early hours of Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Flint just after midnight on Saturday.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team said the assault took place at 12.15am near the ‘old cinema’ on Church street.

Posting an update on the team’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak to any witnesses to an assault that took place on Saturday 24th July 2021 at approximately 00.15 on Church St, Flint near to the old Cinema. ”

“If you witnessed the incident please call 101 and quote reference number 21000515045.”

Information can also be passed to police via the web live chat: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

[Photo: Google]