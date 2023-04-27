Police appeal for witnesses following two serious collisions in Neston
Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after two serious collisions in Neston on Wednesday evening.
The first incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Chester High Road when a cyclist reported being involved in a collision with a black and white Mini Cooper which failed to stop at the scene.
The cyclist sustained serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Aintree Hospital.
Just 20 minutes later, officers were called to a second collision on Parkgate Road in Puddington.
A black and white Mini Cooper had collided with a Skoda Octavia and overturned, trapping the 42-year-old driver inside.
The fire and ambulance crews attended the scene to remove the driver of the Mini and assess the drivers involved, both sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Mini, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and being unfit to drive.
He is currently in police custody being questioned by officers.
Enquiries in relation to the incidents are ongoing and police are urging anyone who witnessed either collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML-1533465 or call 101. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
