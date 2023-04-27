Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Apr 2023

Police appeal for witnesses following two serious collisions in Neston

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after two serious collisions in Neston on Wednesday evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The first incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Chester High Road when a cyclist reported being involved in a collision with a black and white Mini Cooper which failed to stop at the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cyclist sustained serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Aintree Hospital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Just 20 minutes later, officers were called to a second collision on Parkgate Road in Puddington. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A black and white Mini Cooper had collided with a Skoda Octavia and overturned, trapping the 42-year-old driver inside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The fire and ambulance crews attended the scene to remove the driver of the Mini and assess the drivers involved, both sustained minor injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver of the Mini, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and being unfit to drive. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He is currently in police custody being questioned by officers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Enquiries in relation to the incidents are ongoing and police are urging anyone who witnessed either collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML-1533465 or call 101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Can you help honour fallen Deeside serviceman buried in Dutch war cemetery?
  • Hopes that Senedd inquiry could help end ‘unfairness’ for renters wanting to adopt pets
  • Postgraduate students in Wales encouraged to apply now for student finance

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Can you help honour fallen Deeside serviceman buried in Dutch war cemetery?

    News

    Hopes that Senedd inquiry could help end ‘unfairness’ for renters wanting to adopt pets

    News

    Postgraduate students in Wales encouraged to apply now for student finance

    News

    Ewloe Sports and Social Club saves day for Flintshire Morris Dancing troupe

    News

    Goal to grow women’s football at North East Wales college on target following Italy tournament

    News

    All lanes back on on A494 Aston Hill following earlier collision

    News

    Buckley parents pay tribute to their ‘brave boy’ who died of a brain tumour

    News

    Launch of Wales’ first Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy

    News

    Plans for new 56 bed care facility in Flint given green light

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn