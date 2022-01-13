Police appeal for witnesses following racially aggravated hate crime in Chester

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated hate crime in Chester.

At 6.05pm on 6 January a woman was walking down Bank Street, away from the city centre, when a black taxi cab drove past and the driver shouted at her using a racist slur before driving off.

The taxi driver was described as male and white.

PC David Griffiths said:

“We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and will act on any incidents of this nature. This type of behaviour is never acceptable and caused the victim to become quite distressed by the comment made by the taxi driver as he drove past.

“There were lots of people in the area at the time, and I’d urge anyone who witnessed this, or has dash cam footage, to contact us so that we can find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1171901. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.