Police appeal for witnesses after man struck with hammer and house damaged in Shotton

Police in Deeside have launched an appeal for witnesses following an incident in Higher Shotton last Friday where a man was struck with the hammer.

Officers say two males used a hammer and a brick to smash three windows of a house on Clwyd Street at around 3.30pm.

A passer-by who tried to intervene was allegedly struck by one of the men with a hammer.

In a statement, North Flintshire Police have said: “We are appealing for witnesses following reports of criminal damage and assault at a property on Clwyd Street, Shotton on Friday (25 February).”

“The incident occurred shortly before 3.30pm and involved two males who used a hammer and a brick to smash three of the property’s windows.”

“An unknown male passer-by intervened during this incident and was reportedly struck with the hammer by one of the suspects.”

“One suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, while the other wore a black and grey jacket.”

“We are keen to speak with anyone who was in this area on Friday afternoon and who may have seen these males.”

“Reports can be made via our online service: https://orlo.uk/wO72M or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 22000137696.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111