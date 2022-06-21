Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 21st Jun

Police appeal for witnesses after man on bike indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shotton.

The man who was riding a bike also made inappropriate sexual comments to the female.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday at the bottom of Salisbury Street.

He is described as being of large build with a bald head, dark skin, dark eyes and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We are looking into a report of indecent exposure and inappropriate sexual comments made in Shotton over the weekend.”

“The incident is reported to have happened at around 4pm on Saturday, June 18, when a woman was walking down Salisbury Street onto a footpath alongside the railway line.”

“It is reported a man on a bike stopped to talk to the woman, before exposing himself and making inappropriate sexual comments.”

“The man is described as having a large build with a bald head, dark skin, dark eyes and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000420148.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Senedd Members join striking rail workers on picket line

News

Police concerns for 22 year old Holywell man

News

Police host partnership operation to tackle rogue car parks near Manchester Airport

News

Appeal: Gang of youths – one armed with knife – chase two others through Chester

News

Man who threw class A drugs into Chester canal jailed for five years and six months

News

Update: A55 eastbound exit slip road at junction 32 in Flintshire is back open

News

Consultation opens on plans for 11 unit ‘District Centre’ with convenience store and medical practice in Sealand

News

Caution advised after suspicious drone activity over farms in North Wales

Conwy

Stations deserted across North Wales as biggest wave of rail strikes for 30 years get underway

News





Read 440,845 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn