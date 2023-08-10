Police appeal for witnesses after fire guts residential property on Connah’s Quay High Street
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses or any information relating to a severe house fire that gutted a residential property on Connah’s Quay High Street last night, the 9th of August.
The incident, which started around 9:30 pm, prompted the closure of the High Street, as three fire appliances and emergency crews battled the blaze.
The fire required considerable efforts to contain, with firefighters using eight sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.
Despite their efforts, the building suffered 100% fire damage. Crews were called back to the property at 3.30am due to the re-ignition of timbers within the roof space.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police provided details of the incident, stating, “We received a call at 9.52pm last night (Wednesday) reporting a fire at a residential property on High Street, Connah’s Quay. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NWFRS.”
The High Street remained closed overnight and reopened at 7am. A police cordon remained outside the house earlier this morning.
The blaze has led to a joint investigation by the fire and rescue service and police.
Those with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact 101, quoting reference A126629.
The appeal extends to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the terraced property near Cestrian Street or Maude Street around the time of the incident.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News