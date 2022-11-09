Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Nov 2022

Updated: Wed 9th Nov

Police appeal for van driver to come forward after he helped woman following an assault in Shotton

North Wales Police is appealing for a van driver to come forward after he helped a woman following an alleged assault in a Shotton car park.

The incident took place at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, November 8 in the Charmley’s Lane car park, opposite the Central Hotel Wetherspoons.

In an appeal to local residents on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Residents of Deeside we once again ask for your assistance.”

“An incident took place on the 8th of November at approximately 17:45 in the car park opposite Wetherspoons in Shotton.”

“It has been reported that a male driving a van helped a female who had been assaulted.”

“We would like to speak to this male to progress the investigation into this matter.”

“If any other members of the publics witnessed this incident please make contact with 101 or via the public webpage quoting incident 22000821082.”

