Posted: Tue 23rd Aug 2022

Police appeal for information following reports of a ‘large disturbance’ in Shotton on Monday night

A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following reports of a ‘large disturbance’ in Shotton on Monday night.

Police including a dog unit were called to Green Lane at around 10pm, a National Police Air Service Helicopter was also scrambled to the area.

Witnesses report seeing Green Lane blocked by Police near the Chevrons Road end.

A police spokesperson has said: “At around 10pm yesterday, we were called to reports of a large disturbance on Green Lane, Shotton.”

“Officers attended the scene, along with the alliance police dog’s unit and NPAS, but on arrival there was no ongoing disturbance in the area.”

An NPAS circled low over Higher Shogtton for around 30 minutes.

“However, two properties had been damaged, as well as a vehicle parked on a driveway.”

“One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.”

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, via the website, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

