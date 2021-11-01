Police appeal for information after three electric guitars including a limited edition Fender were stolen in Flint

Police have launched an appeal for information after three electric guitars including a limited edition Fender were stolen in Flint.

The guitars were in an Audi which was also stolen following a burglary on Min Awel on Friday, October 22.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a burglary in Flint on Friday, October 22nd.

“It is reported a property on Min Awel was broken into sometime during the early hours of the morning, when an Audi and three guitars were stolen.

The car has since been recovered.”

“The first guitar is described as a ‘Fender 2017 Limited Edition Elite Mahogany Thinline Telecaster’ and stored in a black plastic case.”

“The second is said to be a ‘Gibson Les Paul Special’ in TV yellow and stored in a brown leather effect case, while the third is described as a white ‘Jackson Dinky’.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or via the website, using reference number 21000734116.