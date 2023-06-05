Police appeal for help locating 82 year old man reported missing from Saltney
Police have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a pensioner who is missing from the Saltney area.
Concerns are growing for the welfare of 82-year-old Derek, who typically uses a walking stick for mobility.
Residents of Saltney are urged to stay vigilant and share any details that might help with Derek’s safe return.
Anyone who may have seen Derek or has any information about his current location are encouraged to contact the South Flintshire police.
The public can communicate through the online webchat online or by dialling 101 and providing reference A085697.
