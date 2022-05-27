Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th May 2022

Updated: Fri 27th May

Police appeal for help locating two cows missing from near Mold

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team have called on the public for help in locating two cows that have been reported missing.

A Charolais cross which has a tag number UK706075600269 and a Hereford which has a tag number UK706075600304 are missing from the Eryrs area, near Mold.

A post from the team’s Twitter page reads:

“Good afternoon, a Charolais X Cow UK706075600269 & a Hereford cow UK706075600304 are missing from the Eryrys area near Mold.”

“If you have any further information or locate their ware bouts on your land, can you please let the team know on 101 ref: B075476”



