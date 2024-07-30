Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Jul 2024

Police appeal for help identifying Mold vandalism suspect

South Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for assistance in identifying a man in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Mold.

The appeal, posted on Facebook by NWP South Flintshire, seeks information on a male suspect linked to the alleged smashing of a window at Station Motors on Chester Road.

The incident occurred on the 9th of July at approximately 10.25pm.

Officers are keen to speak with the individual shown in the accompanying image shared on social media.

A police spokesperson stated, “Officers would like to speak with the male in relation to an incident of criminal damage, whereby a window was smashed at Station Motors, Chester Road, Mold on 9th July at around 22:25hrs.”

“If you are able to assist, please contact us on 101 or via the webchat quoting Q100203.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

