Posted: Tue 15th Nov 2022

Police appeal for help finding Wirral man with links to North Wales wanted on a recall to prison

Merseyside Police are appealing for help in finding a Wirral man with known links to North Wales who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Police have said Matthew Evans, 20 years, from Rock Ferry, has breached his licence conditions following his release after serving a sentence for drug offences.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, medium build, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Evans has links to Birkenhead, Liverpool and North Wales.”

“If you see Evans or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000558831.”

