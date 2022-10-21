Police appeal for dash cam footage following Flintshire burglary

Police are appealing to any drivers who may have dash cam footage of a part of Flintshire where a burglary took place.

A house on Park Avenue, Higher Kinnerton was burgled on Wednesday evening, police are looking for dashcam footage of the area between the times of 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson South Flintshire neighbourhood police team said:

“We are investigating a burglary that took place at a house in Flintshire on, October 19th.”

“The incident happened on Park Avenue, Higher Kinnerton sometime between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.”

“We are appealing to anybody who was driving in the area between the times of 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference number 22000771178.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

