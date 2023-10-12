Police appeal for assistance locating missing 52-year-old man with links to Flintshire

Police have appealed to the public for help to find a missing 52-year-old man with links to the Flintshire area.

Ricky was last seen at the Countess of Chester Hospital at the end of September.

In a post on social media, North Flintshire police stated:

"We're worried about Ricky, reported missing on 29 September 2023."

"Ricky, aged 52, was last spotted at the Countess of Chester Hospital and is connected to Flintshire."

"Should you know anything about his location, please call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference no. 46522."

