Police appeal following serious Motorcycle collision in Deeside

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Garden City area of Deeside.

The incident, involving a Royal Enfield Hunter motorcycle, happened just before 4 pm on Saturday, 30th of March, resulting in serious injuries to a 72-year-old male rider.

The injured man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries described as serious.

The police are now seeking the assistance of anyone who was in the vicinity at the time, whether on foot or in a vehicle, to come forward with any observations or video evidence they may have captured.

Detective Constable Jones from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity either on foot or driving at the time or who may have mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.