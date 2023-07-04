Police appeal following armed robbery in Holywell
Police have issued an appeal following an armed robbery at a convenience store on Holywell High Street.
The incident took place shortly before 10pm on Sunday, July 2nd.
A man armed with a machete entered the shop, and an ‘altercation’ ensued between him and a store employee.
The suspect is reported to have been dressed in black, with his hood up and a facemask on.
Police say a second individual was waiting outside the store during the incident.
Both persons departed quickly from the scene after the robbery.
Police are urging anyone with information to step forward.
Communications can be made through the online webchat facility or by calling the police on 101, citing reference number 23000595515. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News