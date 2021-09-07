Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Tue 7th Sep 2021

Police appeal after man starts fire in lift at Prestatyn train station causing £1,800 of damage

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers investigating after a man caused £1,800 of damage to a lift at Prestatyn train station have today released several images in connection.

Just after 1am on Monday 16 August, the suspect entered the lift at the station, before later urinating in the corner.

At 5.40am, he lit a fire in the lift which melted the floor, causing major damage.

After being asked to leave the station, he verbally abused a member of rail staff.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 79 of 16/08/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Criminalising nitrous oxide users is no laughing matter if it distracts from more serious drug problems

News

Plea for public to respect a Buckley nature reserve after ‘series of bike jumps’ constructed in special conservation area

News

Ambulance service urges people to stay safe as temperatures set to hit 28C

News

Jamie Grimwood: Occupants of Nissan Qashqai believed to have stopped and talked to missing 23 year old

News

Universal Credit: 1 in 7 people in Flintshire will be hit by planned £20 benefits cut

News

North Wales wheelchair rugby club scrums down for prestigious ‘project of the year’ award

News

Rates relief is being extended for childcare providers in Wales until 2025

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Plans put forward for luxury dog boarding kennels in village near Mold

News





Read times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn