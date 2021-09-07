Police appeal after man starts fire in lift at Prestatyn train station causing £1,800 of damage

Officers investigating after a man caused £1,800 of damage to a lift at Prestatyn train station have today released several images in connection.

Just after 1am on Monday 16 August, the suspect entered the lift at the station, before later urinating in the corner.

At 5.40am, he lit a fire in the lift which melted the floor, causing major damage.

After being asked to leave the station, he verbally abused a member of rail staff.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 79 of 16/08/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.