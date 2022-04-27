Police and wardens to patrol outside Deeside school after parking issues

Police and wardens are to patrol outside a high school in Deeside to tackle “illegal or nuisance parking.”

In an email to parents, Connah’s Quay High School said police had received a “number of complaints” about parking issues around drop off times.

Parents are being asked to park “respectfully” and those children who live close enough should be encouraged to walk or bike to school.

The email sent by the school on Wednesday says: “North Wales Police have received a number of complaints regarding parking outside of the school grounds on local roads.”

“There will be wardens and local police conducting foot patrols during the coming weeks.”

“Any illegal or nuisance parking may result in action on the part of the local police.”

“We encourage all learners who live close to the school to walk or bike each day.”

“We also encourage parents to park respectfully when dropping off children.”

“Only park in areas with no yellow lines, be considerate of residents and do not block other drivers.”

“As a reminder, vehicles are not permitted on the school site unless there is a specific requirement for access.”

“Thank you for your support and consideration.”