Police and fire service to carry out joint-investigation following house blaze in Connah’s Quay
A joint investigation will take place later this morning between the fire and rescue service and police, following a severe house blaze on the High Street in Connah’s Quay.
Fire crews were initially called to the terraced property near Cestrian Street just after 9.30pm on Wednesday evening.
Police closed the road from Maude Street as firefighters tackled the fire, the High Street remained closed overnight.
Three appliances attended the scene, firefighters using eight sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.
The building suffered 100% fire damage, a large police presence was also seen at the property during the fire.
Crews were called to the property a second time at 3.3am this morning due to the re-ignition of timbers within the roof space of the property.
Two appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the scene, and the building is now being made secure, the fire service has said.
[A section of the high street was closed for around nine hours – Photo: Deeside.com]
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:
“We received a call at 9.52pm last night (Wednesday) reporting a fire at a residential property on High Street, Connahs’s Quay. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NWFRS.”
“The incident will be the subject of a joint fire investigation between the fire and rescue service and police later this morning.”
“Fire crews were initially called to this property at 21.36 hours yesterday evening – three appliances attended and used eight sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire. There was 100% fire damage to the building. Police were also in attendance.”
“Crews were called to the property a second time at 3.30hrs this morning as a result of reignition of timbers within the roof space of the property. Two appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended.”
“The road was closed until the property was made safe.”
High Street reopened at around 7am, police remain at the scene and a cordon is in place outside the property.
