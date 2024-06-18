Police alert residents to cold callers operating in two parts of Flintshire

South Flintshire Police have issued a warning to residents in the Buckley and Ewloe areas following reports of cold callers operating in these communities.

The police are urging people to remain vigilant and to avoid letting unknown individuals into their homes.

In a social media post, South Flintshire Police stated, “Following reports of cold callers operating in the #Buckley and #Ewloe areas, we are asking that people remain vigilant and never allow anyone to access your home if you don’t know them.”

Cold calling and other forms of ‘doorstep crime’ pose significant risks, particularly to vulnerable residents.

These unsolicited visitors often aim to deceive homeowners into purchasing unnecessary goods or services, or worse, gaining entry to commit theft.

To combat this threat, South Flintshire Police have provided a link to further information and advice on how to handle rogue traders and cold callers.

Residents can visit this link for comprehensive guidelines on staying safe.