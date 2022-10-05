Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

Plea to dog owners after ‘noticeable increase’ in fouling across Connah’s Quay

The staff and volunteers from the Our Back Yard project are putting out a ‘heartfelt’ plea to dog owners in Connah’s Quay to please think of others and to clear up after their dogs. 

The Our Back Yard Project works with local people to improve green spaces in Connah’s Quay and has improved various green sites and parks in the area.

Project staff say that in recent months there has been a noticeable increase in fouling across Connah’s Quay, “causing issues for local people who access the green spaces and to local volunteers who give up their spare time to help maintain and improve these areas.”

Our Back Yard says it is working in partnership with Flintshire County Council to look at ways to tackle the dog fouling issue and to highlight hotspots for enforcement officers. 

Richard Aram Project Manager said “Dog fouling is one of the main concerns of local people in relation to green spaces in Connah’s Quay.”

“We conducted surveys in 2018 and 2021 and dog fouling is one of the main barriers that prevents people using and enjoying the spaces.”

“Children especially, should be able to enjoy playing outdoors without the constant issue of dog fouling.”

Issues with dog fouling can be reported to Flintshire County Council, and further information can be found here, www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Streetscene/Dog-fouling.aspx

The Our Back Yard project continues to work across Connah’s Quay offering volunteer sessions every Wednesday and Thursdays alongside working with local schools and community groups.

 For more information follow www.facebook.com/OurBackYardCQ or call 01978 757524.

[Picture: Shotton Lane, 33 Club Pitch]

 

 

