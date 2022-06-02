Plea for dog owners to keep their pets on leads around horses after young mare dies in Flintshire

The owner of a young mare has been left ‘devasted’ after it was found in a hedge with a broken neck.

According to Helen Lacy, founder of the charity North Wales Horse Watch, the pony was “chased to her death” by a loose dog in Penyffordd.

The incident, which she said has been reported to North Wales Police, happened on Wednesday, June 1.

Helen said the death of the young mare would have easily been avoidable had the dog been on a lead.

“Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 1st June, a little young mare was chased to her death by a loose dog in Penyffordd.”

“She was found deep in a hedge with a broken neck.” She said.

“The young lad who owned her is devastated.”

“This could easily have been avoided if people kept their pets under control.”

“The owners have lost a lovely pony which was dear to them.”

“Please keep dogs on a lead around horses, farm stock, alpacas etc,” Helen added.

The British Horse Society (BHS) has said that in recent years, there has been a “great increase in dog related incidents involving horses- not just on loose horses in fields, but also on those being ridden or driven.”

“It is fact that dogs by nature are predatory animals and equines are prey.”

“Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, instinct sometimes takes over both horses and dogs, resulting in unwanted behaviour.”

“The consequences for both animals and their handlers or owners can be at best distressing and at worst fatal.”

North Wales Horse Watch delivers workshops teaching people about the countryside code, you can find out more here.

Deeside.com have asked North Wales Police for a comment.