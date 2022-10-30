Plans which will see a Domino’s Pizza takeaway open to Flint given go ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead to split a former Flintshire B&M store into three smaller units, one of which will be occupied by a Domino’s Pizza takeaway.

Discount retailer B&M relocated its Flint store on Flintshire Retail Park to a bigger unit on the same retail park last June.

The 10,000 sq.ft unit, which backs onto Sainsbury’s supermarket, has been left vacant for over a year as a result of the move.

Hollins Murray Group, the retail park’s owner submitted plans to Flintshire Council to convert the unit into three smaller ones comprising of 600 sq.ft, 1400sq.ft and 8000 sq.ft.

As part of the plans, there is also an application to change the use of one unit from retail to “hot food takeaway” which was later revealed as a Domino’s Pizza takeaway.

Flintshire planners gave the go-ahead to the proposals last month, the assigned planning officer said: “The application proposes the sub-division of the existing retail unit at Flint Retail Park to provide two Class A1 units and one Class A3 unit.”

“The site is on an established retail park and the principle is acceptable. The applicant is to be made aware of possible parking conflicts although this alone does not require the submission of further information or is significant enough to warrant a refusal.”

“The application is considered complaint with local and national planning policy and I recommend accordingly.”

However, there was one condition attached to granting of planning permission in that a, “suitable system for the extraction,filtration and ventilation of any process odours and fumes” being submitted to and approved by the Local Planning Authority.

Documents submitted last week to the council show that the condition has been addressed and is awaiting the case officer to review and give the final go-ahead.

Domino’s Pizza company was founded in 1960, by American entrepreneur Tom Monaghan as a single pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The first store in the UK opened in Luton in 1985, Domino’s now has around 1,200 takeaways across the UK including in Queensferry and Mold.

