Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Jan 2022

Updated: Wed 19th Jan

Plans to convert offices in heart of Mold town into apartments given green light

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The upper floors of a key building in the heart of a Flintshire town centre are to be converted into apartments.

Plans were submitted last June to transform the first and second floors of the St David’s Building situated just off Daniel Owen Square in Mold into 14 apartments.

Both floors previously served as office space but are said to have been empty for a number of years.

Applicants FG Whitley and Sons Ltd said shops located on the ground floor of the property would not be impacted by the development.

Consultants acting on the firm’s said the development would provide a number of benefits for the town centre.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council alongside the application, they said: “The St David’s Building is a prominent town centre asset that holds the potential to contribute to increased vitality and economic viability to Mold and its community.

“Its previous commercial use is inevitably not attractive or successful – therefore the utilisation of this space is key to achieving successful vitality within this area, whilst making effective use of land and assets.

“Consideration has been given within this document and the accompanying assessments to a range of matters concerning principle of development, design, transport impacts and sustainability.

“It is considered that the development is acceptable in respect of local and national planning policy and for that reason planning permission should be granted.”

The plans follow the approval of an application to convert the first floor of the nearby Ambrose Lloyd Centre into nine flats last year.

No parking spaces have been included for residents in the latest proposals.

However, the consultants claimed it was not necessary due to the proximity of public car parks and transport links.

The plans were approved by a delegated council planning officer on Monday, January 17.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Veterans Commissioner for Wales set to be appointed this year

News

“Sale agreed” on derelict Two Mile House by A55 and Posthouse roundabout

News

Civil liberties group issues legal claim against Welsh Government over “unevidenced” covid pass scheme

News

BrewDog set to open bar at Chester Northgate development

News

Airbus looks to hire 2000 graduates worldwide as it launches new recruitment drive

News

Plans to build a new Lidl in Connah’s Quay formally submitted to Flintshire Council

News

£14 million boost for Welsh food and drink businesses

News

Applications open for emergency financial support from Economic Resilience Fund

News

Chester’s new City Policing team unveiled

News





Read 356,719 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn