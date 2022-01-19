Plans to convert offices in heart of Mold town into apartments given green light

The upper floors of a key building in the heart of a Flintshire town centre are to be converted into apartments.

Plans were submitted last June to transform the first and second floors of the St David’s Building situated just off Daniel Owen Square in Mold into 14 apartments.

Both floors previously served as office space but are said to have been empty for a number of years.

Applicants FG Whitley and Sons Ltd said shops located on the ground floor of the property would not be impacted by the development.

Consultants acting on the firm’s said the development would provide a number of benefits for the town centre.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council alongside the application, they said: “The St David’s Building is a prominent town centre asset that holds the potential to contribute to increased vitality and economic viability to Mold and its community.

“Its previous commercial use is inevitably not attractive or successful – therefore the utilisation of this space is key to achieving successful vitality within this area, whilst making effective use of land and assets.

“Consideration has been given within this document and the accompanying assessments to a range of matters concerning principle of development, design, transport impacts and sustainability.

“It is considered that the development is acceptable in respect of local and national planning policy and for that reason planning permission should be granted.”

The plans follow the approval of an application to convert the first floor of the nearby Ambrose Lloyd Centre into nine flats last year.

No parking spaces have been included for residents in the latest proposals.

However, the consultants claimed it was not necessary due to the proximity of public car parks and transport links.

The plans were approved by a delegated council planning officer on Monday, January 17.