Plans to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats backed for approval despite fears over anti-social behaviour

Plans to convert a ‘redundant’ Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats have been backed for approval despite fears over around ‘serious anti-social behaviour’ (ASB) in the area.

The Hare and Hounds on the High Street closed back in February this year.

Plans were submitted in August to convert the building into 11 apartments.

The application said: “The Hare & Hounds Hotel opened in the late 1800s and at that time occupied the whole site bounded by High Street and Chapel Street.”

“The coach house and stables were later sold and are now occupied by Browns Furniture Warehouse.”

“Buildings to the west of the main hotel have been demolished and redeveloped for residential purposes. The pub ceased trading in February 2022.”

A report which will go before a planning committee next week states: “The proposal does not seek to extend the property but to incorporate 11 apartments over four floors with 8 apartments being 1 bed and 3 apartments being two bedrooms. The mix is consistent with the Local Housing Market Assessment.”

The report says: “In terms of appearance, the proposal is sought to utilise similar materials to the existing dwelling. There are no external alterations proposed as part of the application.”

The planning officer’s report states that the local councillor (Cllr Bernie Attridge) has raised objections regarding the proposal including, serious highway concerns and parking.

“The proposal seeks to utilise the existing six parking spaced to the front of the application site.”

But “due to the central location of the site and the close proximity to facilities and public transport highways (development control) have not raised any concerns to the proposal.” The report says.

Cllr Attridge raised concerns regarding the disposal of waste from the apartments.

“A bin store has been provided to the rear of the property to appropriately store all rubbish within allocated bins within the store room.” The report says.

A further concern relates to “inappropriate development in an area with excessive flats apartments and HMOs.”

“There is considered to be a shortage and the proposal meets the housing needs for the area.”

“The site is considered to be an appropriate use of an existing building.” The report says.

Finally, a concern is raised regarding “serious ASB in the same area including 2 murders, this is not a planning matter nor relates to the development of flats.” The report adds.

Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow said: “the proposal provides sufficient amenity space for the number of units.”

“The proposal provides a sufficient amount of parking and is located within a central location in close proximity to public transport and active travel.”

“The proposal has been designed sympathetically using matching materials and would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the surrounding area.”

“Given the location of the development, and with due regard to the relevant planning policies and to considerations of sustainability this site is considered to be an appropriate location for this form of

development.”

“I recommend accordingly.”

The application will be considered by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

