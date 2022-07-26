Plans submitted for six new detached houses on site of Sealand Road used car dealership

Plans have been submitted that could result in a development of detached houses being built on the site of Sealand Road used car dealership

The proposal is for the construction of six detached houses, each with four bedrooms and a garage.

The planning application replaces a previous proposal which was approved in 2011 but permission has now expired.

The proposed development is on the former Smithy garage site near the Saughall traffic lights.

The site is currently occupied by Jones Motor Co, a used car dealership which also has a large showroom site in Llandudno.

A design and access statement accompanying the plans says:

“The siting of the properties will be similar to the previously approved scheme.”

“There are no issues with overlooking and there will be minor impact on the surrounding area.”

“Siting of the buildings is determined by the position of the access road and provision of adequate turning facilities at the site entrance which leads to shared private drives.”

“The rooflines are pitched front to back to minimise impact from the road frontage.”

“It is proposed to construct the house in brick in a colour to be approved. With a rendered frontage to first floor level on alternate units.”

“It is proposed to utilise and maintain the existing access to the site and construct a new front boundary wall 1800mm high.”

“The entrance will be set back from the main road line by 7metres to allow for larger vehicles (bin wagon, delivery vans) to safely park off the highway prior to accessing the site which will be gated.”

According to the documents: “A minimum of 3 car parking spaces will be provided for each property.”

“Solar Panels on the South facing roofline will supplement the energy requirements of the properties.”

“Electric charging points will be provided to each house with an option for the installation of a battery pack for storage of electricity generated.”

The proposals can be viewed via Flintshire council’s website with a decision expected in August