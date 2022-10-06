Plans submitted for a KFC restaurant and Greggs bakery in Mold

Listen to this article

Plans have been submitted for a KFC restaurant and a Greggs bakery in Mold.

As reported by Deeside.com last week, an application was lodged with Flintshire County Council which if passed would see two new food outlets open at the Checkpoint Motors site off Chester Road in Mold.

At the time one of those outlets is described as a restaurant, hot food takeaway, and the other as a sandwich shop & bakery.

However, no details as to who would occupy the units had been published.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has confirmed today that TJ Morris, the company which owns Home Bargains, submitted the planning application to change the use of the former Checkpoint site.

A transport statement submitted with the application by TJ Morris confirms neither outlet will be a drive through.

It states: “Considering the scale and nature of development, the proposed Greggs café / sandwich shop and KFC takeaway shall primarily be regarded as complementary facilities to the existing retailers / leisure facilities in the nearby area, rather than be primary destinations in their own right.

“Furthermore, neither facility shall comprise a drive through feature.”

In a planning statement submitted by Rappor Consultants on behalf of the applicant, it states: “The proposed extension is modest in nature and will follow the same line and levels as the existing building.

“The appearance of the proposed units give a strong brand identity in keeping with the wider retail location. The shell of the building on the site has a pitched roof. The proposal would see new cladding, windows, entrance, openings infilled to match existing brickwork, exits and doors.”

Mold has been without a Greggs since its High Street store closed in 2019, and earlier this year KFC listed Mold as a potential venue a new restaurant on its website.

The planning statement adds: “The car parking for the site will be with 13 car parking spaces provided, although this car parking will include dedicated disabled car parking bays. In addition, four Sheffield stands are proposed to accommodate cycle parking spaces.

“Collectively the proposals will deliver approximately 16 full time equivalent jobs. Further jobs will also be created through the construction and fit-out of the unit, as well as ongoing maintenance such as site security and maintenance.

“The proposals result in a number of positive impacts, including increasing the employment opportunities available to the local community, significant investment into the local economy, and improved choice for local residents that will strengthen the long-term vitality and viability of Mold town centre.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a later date.

By Deeside.com/ Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

Read Next