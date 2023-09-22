Plans submitted for 155 home development in Buckley
Plans for a significant new housing development in Buckley have been submitted to Flintshire Council.
The 155-house development, located off Well Street in the town, aims to address the growing need for both affordable and open-market housing.
The land is included as part of Flintshire County Council’s Local Development Plan.
The application has been put forward by Castle Green Homes and Clwyd Alyn, a local Residential Social Landlord known for providing affordable housing.
At the time of writing, full details of the application have yet to be uploaded to the Flintshire Council planning website.
However, plans were shown to local residents earlier this year as part of a pre-planning consultation, and some minor changes may have been made to the original plans.
According to these plans, the development will have a total of 155 homes.
Notably, 62 of these homes, or 40%, will be offered as affordable housing through Clwyd Alyn.
The remaining 93 homes, making up 60% of the project, will be sold on the open market by Castle Green Homes.
The site, currently empty, is surrounded by existing homes to the north and east. Open countryside used for farming is to the south and west.
[Images have been taken from the pre-planning consultation documents and may be slightly different ones which will be uploaded to the council website]
Covering about 13.20 acres, the development will use 9.79 acres for new homes.
The rest of the land will be set aside for public open spaces and to keep existing greenery, offering a balanced approach to land use.
The proposed homes will vary in size, with options ranging from two to four bedrooms. The development will also have two bungalows, with the rest being two-storey houses.
Besides providing affordable housing and public spaces, the developers plan to contribute financially to local public facilities and infrastructure.
These contributions will be finalised through a legal agreement with Flintshire County Council, specifying the details in the next stages of the planning process.
As Flintshire County Council reviews the application, the proposed development marks a significant step towards meeting Buckley’s growing housing and community needs.
According to the council’s planning website, the application “has been validated and is awaiting allocation to a case officer.”
The target date for the decision on whether to approve the planning permission is estimated to be 6th November.
