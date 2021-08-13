Plans revealed for new ‘tranquil’ luxury glamping site in Flintshire village

A new luxury glamping site could be built in a Flintshire village under new plans which have been revealed.

An application has been put forward for eight handmade timber pods to be provided for guests at Top Pen-y-Parc Farm, Pant y Gof, near Halkyn.

It also includes plans for electric vehicle charging points, a reception area and bike storage.

Architects acting on behalf of the site’s owner Ian Mackrell said it would provide “subtle and discreet” countryside accommodation for tourists visiting the area.

In a planning statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The pods will offer contemporary accommodation to visitors which is within a suitable travel distance from Chester, Flint and Mold thus being suitable for weekend and short breaks and further afield across the country.

“The application site is well located to allow occupiers to enjoy the surrounding tourism assets, that includes the vast network of mountain bike trails and walks in the areas of Flintshire.

“The concept of luxury glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK, with standards and guests’ expectations on the rise.

“It is intended by the site operator that this site will be amongst the best available in the area”

They added: “At the moment, there is a presence in the Flintshire area offering this kind of luxury pod accommodation however this site will be different as it will offer a more luxurious glamping experience.

“Therefore, we feel the site would be providing a positive alternative for visitors to the area.”

In relation to potential noise issues, the architects said the site would be advertised as a “tranquil retreat” and was not intended to host parties.

They also claimed the development would increase footfall for local businesses, benefiting tourist attractions and restaurants.

A decision will be made on the proposals by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).