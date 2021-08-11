Plans put forward to upgrade Flintshire holiday park in bid to boost local economy

A Flintshire holiday park could be upgraded in a bid to boost the area’s economy.

Plans have been put forward to create new “high quality” accommodation at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in the village of Picton, near Llanasa.

The proposals include 25 touring caravan pitches, five holiday lodges and a central amenity building.

Planners acting on behalf of the campsite’s owners said the application had been submitted in light of the growing demand for luxury vacations.

They estimated the development would attract more than £500,000 a year into the local economy.

In a statement entered to Flintshire Council, they said: “The holiday park’s owners wish to upgrade and improve the tourism product offered, and to enable it to provide the facilities that are now expected by many discerning holiday makers.

“The proposals would create employment and contribute a significant amount to the local rural economy which is heavily dependent on the tourist’s trade.

“The proposed holiday park layout is of a very low density with the units located informally with significant belts of new landscaping and planting in indigenous species.

“The essence of the scheme is to create a high quality five star facility – totally unlike any other holiday product currently being offered in the area.”

They added: “There is a very strong local and national trend towards more upmarket holidays, especially for more spacious and better equipped holiday facilities and accommodation.

“The applicant wishes to attract these holidaymakers with higher disposable incomes who appreciate the qualities of the area.”

The owners are planning to provide bicycle hire facilities as part of the proposals, according to the documents.

The planners added that the new facilities would be well-screened and claimed the development would not have a negative impact on the countryside.

A decision will be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).