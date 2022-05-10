Plans for two new apartments on vacant land in Shotton

Plans have been submitted to create two new apartments on an area of vacant land in Shotton.

A&D Properties has applied for permission for a residential development on a site on Health Street in the town.

The plot is situated next to a row of terraced houses on one side, with bungalows on the other.

According to documents entered with Flintshire Council, the building would include a one-bed apartment at ground floor level and a two-bed apartment on the first floor and within the roof space.

In a planning statement, agents acting on the company’s behalf said: “The application seeks to obtain an outline planning permission for two new residential apartments on vacant land to the side of 13 Health Street in Shotton.

“The site in an infill site located within a residential area bounded by the road and pavement to the front which are adopted, a pavement to the north east proving access to an alleyway to the rear and a chain link fence on the south western boundary.

“The proposed access is via a new driveway which will afford a level and firm access located on the front of the site.

“The amount of parking to be provided will be sufficient for both residents and visitors.”

They added: “Key issues concerning the development of the site within the scope of an outline application have been addressed and the proposed solutions are contained in the application and have been developed accordingly.

“The detailed design of the dwelling is a reserved matters item, however the design will be contextual in character and efficient in terms of energy conservation, the design principles aim to minimise the proposals impact on the environment.”

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).