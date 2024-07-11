Plans for new Aldi and drive-thru Greggs on former RAF Sealand base submitted to council

Plans to create a new Aldi food store, a drive-thru Greggs and an electric vehicle charging hub in Deeside have formally been put forward.

The supermarket chain first announced details of proposals for the Airfields site in Garden City in May, when the local community was invited to provide feedback.

The scheme includes a store with a sales area of 1,356 square metres, a drive-thru restaurant and an electric vehicle charging station with 18 spaces.

Aldi said the plans would create more than 50 jobs, representing a multi-million-pound investment in the area.

The proposals form part of the wider redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand air base on Welsh Road, where hundreds of new homes are being built.

The company has now entered a full application with Flintshire Council seeking permission to go ahead with the scheme.

Outline permission was previously granted for a new district centre at the site, including 12 retail units, back in October 2022.

However, Aldi representatives said the proposals were no longer regarded as viable and would not be progressed, with the latest plans submitted as an alternative.

In a planning statement, they said: “A revised scheme comprising a discount food store (Aldi), a drive-thru bakery unit (Greggs), and an electric vehicle charging hub is proposed to reflect current market interest in the site and the changing economic context.

“The significant investment proposed by Aldi, Greggs and the EV charging operator will provide the opportunity to bring a long vacant site back into beneficial economic use.

“The discount food store and drive-thru form part of a new district centre which will help serve the day-to-day retail needs of the Airfields community.

“The proposed electric vehicle charging station will support the transition to electric vehicles and contribute to the UK government’s net-zero emissions target for 2050.”

They added: “The proposed development will give rise to tangible economic benefits, including the creation of more than 50 full and part-time local jobs as well as various other indirect jobs in construction, supply chain, support, etc.

“Alongside these economic benefits, the scheme will enhance consumer choice and will provide further much-needed competition within the local food retail sector through the provision of a dedicated, proportionate foods tore for the Airfields community.”

In contrast to the previous proposals, Aldi described the latest plans as being “eminently deliverable”.

The company said construction would begin early next year if the scheme is approved.

A total of 176 parking spaces are included as part of the development, with access provided from the main spine road nearby.

A decision will be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter