Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Jul 2021

Plans for HMO in Connah’s Quay recommended for approval despite neighbours’ objections

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to turn a family home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been recommended for approval despite neighbours voicing their objections.

Retrospective permission is being sought for proposals to change the use of a property on Howard Street in Connah’s Quay into a five-bedroom HMO.

A total of 19 letters have been submitted against the application by residents living nearby.

It follows claims that bedsit developments are rapidly changing the character of the community and causing parking problems.

However, the scheme has been backed to go ahead by a senior official at Flintshire Council ahead of a meeting of councillors this week.

Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer, said in a report that he did not believe the proposals would have a negative impact on the area.

He said: “Objections have been received from neighbours regarding the increased pressure on local services and that the proposed use will change the character of the area removing affordable homes from young families.

“Both the existing and proposed use are residential in nature.

“There is no evidence to substantiate the view that five adult occupiers of a HMO would exert any further pressure on local services.

“As set out in a previous (planning) inspector’s decision, a HMO may create a slightly more intensified use caused by increased comings and goings but no evidence has been submitted to demonstrate how this proposal would materially change the character of the area.

“The property is privately owned and the planning system cannot control the sale of the property.”

As well as residents, local councillor Bernie Attridge has expressed his own objections against the application.

Fellow Connah’s Quay representative Aaron Shotton has also raised concerns over what he described as “deficient room size standards”.

In response, Mr Farrow said the smallest bedroom proposed would measure 8.67 square metres, which would be acceptable in terms of housing rules.

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members at a meeting on Wednesday (July 21, 2021).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police arrest driver after young boy struck by a car in Shotton on Saturday evening

News

Police in Flintshire issue warning to youngsters following spate of arson reports over the weekend

News

Flintshire planning blueprint to be paused amid ‘significant concerns’ over key housing site

News

Descendant of Victorian steel magnate John Summers join trustees working to preserve landmark

News

Aston Hill footpath consultation launched but no plans for pedestrian guard rail on exposed section of A494

News

Did you see LMS Jubilee 45690 Leander steam through Deeside on Sunday?

News

Ahead of England’s ‘Freedom Day’ people are being urged to respect restriction differences in Wales

News

‘The Caergwrle Castle’ and ‘Moel Famau’ amongst winners of children competition to name new Transport for Wales trains

News

First Meeting of North Wales Cabinet Committee takes place

News





Read 384,479 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn