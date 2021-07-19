Plans for HMO in Connah’s Quay recommended for approval despite neighbours’ objections

Plans to turn a family home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been recommended for approval despite neighbours voicing their objections.

Retrospective permission is being sought for proposals to change the use of a property on Howard Street in Connah’s Quay into a five-bedroom HMO.

A total of 19 letters have been submitted against the application by residents living nearby.

It follows claims that bedsit developments are rapidly changing the character of the community and causing parking problems.

However, the scheme has been backed to go ahead by a senior official at Flintshire Council ahead of a meeting of councillors this week.

Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer, said in a report that he did not believe the proposals would have a negative impact on the area.

He said: “Objections have been received from neighbours regarding the increased pressure on local services and that the proposed use will change the character of the area removing affordable homes from young families.

“Both the existing and proposed use are residential in nature.

“There is no evidence to substantiate the view that five adult occupiers of a HMO would exert any further pressure on local services.

“As set out in a previous (planning) inspector’s decision, a HMO may create a slightly more intensified use caused by increased comings and goings but no evidence has been submitted to demonstrate how this proposal would materially change the character of the area.

“The property is privately owned and the planning system cannot control the sale of the property.”

As well as residents, local councillor Bernie Attridge has expressed his own objections against the application.

Fellow Connah’s Quay representative Aaron Shotton has also raised concerns over what he described as “deficient room size standards”.

In response, Mr Farrow said the smallest bedroom proposed would measure 8.67 square metres, which would be acceptable in terms of housing rules.

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members at a meeting on Wednesday (July 21, 2021).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).