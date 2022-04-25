Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Apr 2022

Plans for glamping site near Mold rejected over river pollution concerns

Plans to create a glamping site in a village near Mold have been refused after concerns were raised about the potential impact on river pollution levels.

An application was submitted by the owners of Blaenau Farm in Treuddyn to change the use of agricultural land off Ffordd Y Blaenau.

The proposals put forward in September last year would have resulted in five glamping pods and one shepherd’s hut being built at the site.

Applicants Mr and Mrs Jones said the aim was to diversify their business by providing accommodation for holidaymakers.

However, officials from Flintshire Council have rejected the plans due to the land being located within the River Dee special area of conservation.

It comes after Natural Resources Wales (NRW) took issue with the lack of information provided regarding measures to stop phosphates from entering the river’s catchment area.

In a report, planning officer Barbara Kinnear said: “NRW have requested additional information on the measures proposed to limit/prohibit any increase in phosphates entering the catchment.

“The agent has been advised to seek additional information from the applicants of how the foul drainage measures proposed will achieve this.

“The method of foul drainage was confirmed, but matters with regards to what measures are to be taken to limit the amount of phosphates and how it will be monitored are still outstanding, with limited details prohibiting NRW being able to consider the proposal further.

“There has been no ecological appraisal submitted in support of the application to confirm that ecological impacts could be avoided/mitigated for, and the current layout means there would be a loss of biodiversity habitat to the Blaenau wildlife site designation.

“As such the proposal is considered to be contrary to policies of the Flintshire unitary development plan and a recommendation of refusal is appropriate in this instance.”

The decision was taken by the officer under delegated powers given to the planning department.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



