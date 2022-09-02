Plans for a new holiday caravan site in Flintshire have been given the green light

A new holiday caravan site in Flintshire has been approved, subject to sustainable drainage approval.

An application to change the use of land on the southern side of the A548 Coast Road, Gronant, went in front of Flintshire Council’s planning committee this week.

A similar application for 19 caravans on the same site had been turned down last year, with overdevelopment cited as one of the reasons for refusal.

This application reduced the number of caravans proposed to seven, situated around an internal access road with turning head on the lower part of the site, with a number of trees requiring removal and ground regraded to facilitate the siting of the caravan bases.

The site is currently vacant, the land unmanaged, with the majority of the site heavily overgrown and the fencing along the northern boundary in a poor state of repair.

A statement from resident Bill Rogerson was read out to members citing concerns about flooding and water run-off from the site should the application be granted. A planning officer confirmed that the application was subject to sustainable drainage approval.

Ward member, Llanasa and Trelawnydd Cllr Gina Maddison said that although she was “neutral” about the application, that “opposition is widespread among residents”.

She asked for a decision on the application to be deferred for clarification on highways issues as it was based beside a busy stretch of road where she claims there is no speeding enforcement in place. Cllr Maddison added that there were already several caravan parks located in the area.

But Connah’s Quay Central Cllr Bernie Attridge moved that the application be granted, having been on a site visit and been reassured by the council’s Highways Control Manager that a traffic management plan would be in place.

He said: “I now believe it is acceptable. I see no reasons why this application should be refused.”

This was backed by Mold East Cllr Chris Bithell who added: “This proposal for seven caravans spread out across the site is wholly acceptable. It is just an overgrown site at the moment.

Members voted unanimously to grant the application.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

